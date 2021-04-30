Truist Financial Corp Invests $194,000 in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,851,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 317,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.