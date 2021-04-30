Insider Selling: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan J. Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00.

Shares of CHGG opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -461.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

