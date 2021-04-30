Tate & Lyle’s (TATYY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $44.03 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

