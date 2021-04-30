Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.61.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

