Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTWRF. HSBC assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

