UniCredit’s (UNCRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

UniCredit stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

