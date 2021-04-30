Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after buying an additional 292,056 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 181,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,503,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 350,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

