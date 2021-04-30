Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $17.03 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.28. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.38. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 55.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

