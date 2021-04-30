IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IWGFF stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. IWG has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

