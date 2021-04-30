Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

