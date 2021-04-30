Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €20.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.42 ($22.84).

Shares of AIXA opened at €17.01 ($20.01) on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a 1 year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.08.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

