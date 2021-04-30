Brokerages Anticipate Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Romeo Power’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Romeo Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Romeo Power.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMO shares. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 128.6% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

RMO stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

