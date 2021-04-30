JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,409 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 222.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atrion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atrion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $646.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $654.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.32. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

