JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 67,629 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.92 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $502.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.