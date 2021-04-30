Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 307,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 520,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 404,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 586,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL opened at $6.03 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.