7,196 Shares in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

