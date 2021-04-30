Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,355 Shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Index were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of China Index from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

China Index stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27. China Index Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter.

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

