International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of IFFT opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.