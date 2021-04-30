Morgan Stanley Buys 83,654 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.25% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $287.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

