Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,347.40

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,347.40 ($30.67) and last traded at GBX 2,320 ($30.31), with a volume of 9442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,305 ($30.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,862.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,546.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total value of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Insiders sold 413,786 shares of company stock valued at $840,093,964 over the last three months.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

