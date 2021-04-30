Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.60

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.60 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 176.20 ($2.30), with a volume of 2278772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.40 ($2.12).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of £644.85 million and a P/E ratio of -350.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.90.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

