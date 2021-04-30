Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.82. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 40,450 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

