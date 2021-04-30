CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,070.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and last traded at GBX 2,054.55 ($26.84), with a volume of 128227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,986 ($25.95).

The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 129.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,883.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,568.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Richard A. Connell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18). Also, insider Richard Gray bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

