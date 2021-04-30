Research Analysts Set Expectations for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

HSTM opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $779.58 million, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

