Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,690% compared to the typical volume of 78 put options.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
