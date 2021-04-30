Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,690% compared to the typical volume of 78 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.