Avid Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 476 put options on the company. This is an increase of 798% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Avid Technology stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,415 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Avid Technology by 539.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

