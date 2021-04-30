Pitney Bowes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,086 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,670% compared to the average daily volume of 1,014 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on PBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE PBI opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

