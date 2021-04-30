Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capstar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $414.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

