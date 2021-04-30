Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 176,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

