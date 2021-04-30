International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM opened at $144.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

