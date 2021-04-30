Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Sells $19,013,149.47 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marshall Mohr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50.

ISRG stock opened at $863.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $769.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

