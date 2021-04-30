Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 72,512 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $139.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Stephens upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

