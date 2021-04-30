B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 940,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 19,328 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $19,328.00.

On Saturday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60.

On Thursday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,389,481.92.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

