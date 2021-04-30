David A. Sumoski Sells 65,789 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NUE opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $302,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Nucor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 106,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 350,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 134.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

