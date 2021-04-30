David A. Sumoski Sells 65,789 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NUE opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $302,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Nucor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 106,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 350,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 134.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
