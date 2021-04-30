Morgan Stanley Sells 75,564 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

