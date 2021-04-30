Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 213,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.72 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

