Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of SAMG opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.