Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pandion Therapeutics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pandion Therapeutics alerts:

PAND stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAND shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Pandion Therapeutics Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprising an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.