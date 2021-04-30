Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.64. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

