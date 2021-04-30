Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,594 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of OncoCyte worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 194,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $4.97 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

