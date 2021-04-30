Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of IRadimed worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IRadimed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRMD opened at $26.76 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $329.44 million, a PE ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

