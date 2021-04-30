Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 37,720 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $396.95 million, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.