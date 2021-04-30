Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Eastern were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Eastern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Eastern by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Eastern by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EML opened at $29.98 on Friday. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $187.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.11.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

