Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $20.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

