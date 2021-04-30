LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LafargeHolcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HCMLY opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

