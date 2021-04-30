Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.