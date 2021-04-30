First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to $53.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

