Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $155.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of -864.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

