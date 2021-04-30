Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.