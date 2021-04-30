Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.76. CarMax reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $257,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

